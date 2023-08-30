Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Massive meteor lights up the sky

Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the ocean. CNN, WBBM, PREFONTED AMS, THE OCEAN CLEANUP, COMED
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested

Latest News

Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers