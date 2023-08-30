Louisiana to participate in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana will participate for the third year in a row in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The 2024 Louisiana Rose Parade float will feature a giant Mardi Gras jester, fleur de lis, second-line inspired umbrellas, and lots of purple, green, and gold.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The theme showcases how music unites us all despite our different beliefs and backgrounds.

According to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, this will bring new exposure to Louisiana.

“What better place than Louisiana to highlight the world of music and Mardi Gras? We’re looking forward to another award-winning float with unprecedented exposure to Louisiana and all our great state has to offer,” said Nungesser.

The Louisiana float will be providing the mid-parade entertainment.

“Louisiana loves a parade, so what better way to invite visitors to come experience our state than to join us for Mardi Gras – our biggest and most famous celebration,” Nungesser said.

Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Doug Bourgeois, said that the parade shines a light on what Louisiana has to offer.

“This is a great opportunity to reach the world with all of the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana,” Bourgeois said. “We want to share that opportunity and shine a spotlight on every corner of the state. It was a huge success the past two years and we’re excited to do it again in 2024.

The Louisiana float won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment in 2022. In 2023, Louisiana won the Showmanship Award for the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment.

In previous years, Louisiana’s participation reached an estimated four billion viewers and generated approximately $39.2 million in media advertising value.

The Rose Parade is presented by Honda and will be held on January 1, 2021. It will broadcast live worldwide at 8:00 a.m. PST through Rose Parade broadcast partners, including ABC, NBC, and Peacock.

