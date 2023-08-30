La. hits lowest unemployment rate in two years, local employer faces hiring challenges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced in Aug. 2023 that the state set an all-time record for the unemployment rate last July.

Louisiana saw its lowest unemployment rate in two years for July 2023, which means more people are entering the workforce. For the twenty-eighth consecutive month, the agency is seeing a drop in unemployment rates. Although more people are working in the state, a local employer said it could use more skilled workers.

According to the agency, manufacturing was one of the major industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the month - gaining 300 jobs from June 2023 to July 2023. Marty Herlevic, who’s the Vice President and General Manager of James Machine Works in Monroe, said within the past year, they’ve hired around 20 employees.

“During COVID, we obviously saw a downturn in business. And so, since COVID, we’ve hired probably around 20-25 of those skilled positions,” said Herlevic.

But they’re still running into a struggle, according to Herlevic. He said they have trouble finding qualified skilled welders. SmartScrapers, an online business report, writes there are almost 500 skilled welders in Louisiana as of Aug. 2023.

“Those welders that are qualified to do those positions are currently employed and we work with Louisiana Delta Community College here in Monroe - along with some of the other agencies to get and train those employees to come in,” said Herlevic.

The state workforce commission said they’re going to help keep citizens working across the state by hosting job fairs and connecting them with employers and readily available resources.

