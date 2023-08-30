Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Pleasant Week, Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Wednesday! Today is a copy and paste forecast. Expect more sunshine and highs in the lower 90s. It will also be breezy at times throughout the day. The breezy conditions, hot temperatures, and low relative humidity has prompted a Fire Weather Warning across the ArkLaMiss. You know the drill; please do not burn anything outdoors! Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Another pleasant day is on the cards for Thursday. We’ll see highs in the lower 90s and lot’s of sunshine. Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Friday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the holiday weekend. However, each day will not be a washout. Refrain from burning or popping fireworks. Highs hover in the 90s heading into early next week. An isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out on Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Wednesday, 8/30/23
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter