KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Week, Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

It was another pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. After a quiet weather night, more pleasant weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures over these two days will be mid 90s. By the Weekend, rain showers and some thunderstorms will be likely across the region as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves north. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid 90s as well. Looking ahead to next week, plenty of sunshine is expected with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Tonight will be a mostly clear and quiet evening. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s. Wind will be light from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will bring pleasant weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. It will be breezy at times.

Friday will be another pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Saturday will bring a few more clouds and some rain and storm chances to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s once again.

Sunday will bring more clouds, rain and some storms to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

