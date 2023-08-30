KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Week, Weekend Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

Happy Wednesday! Today is a copy and paste forecast. Expect more sunshine and highs in the lower 90s. It will also be breezy at times throughout the day. The breezy conditions, hot temperatures, and low relative humidity has prompted a Fire Weather Warning across the ArkLaMiss. You know the drill; please do not burn anything outdoors! Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Another pleasant day is on the cards for Thursday. We’ll see highs in the lower 90s and lot’s of sunshine. Temperatures will be a touch warmer on Friday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase over the holiday weekend. However, each day will not be a washout. Refrain from burning or popping fireworks. Highs hover in the 90s heading into early next week. An isolated thundershower cannot be ruled out on Labor Day.

