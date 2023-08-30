Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested

Latest News

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
The U.S. Surgeon General is calling the state of mental health in our youth a crisis.
Youth Mental Health
FILE - A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
Kansas reporter files federal lawsuit against police chief who raided her newspaper’s office
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Dr. Charles R. McDonald, the father of TOPS, leaves behind a legacy for students to attend college