Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Hunters reminded of burn ban as dove season begins.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters and outdoorsmen of the state burn ban.

Dove season opens Saturday, Sept. 2, as drought conditions continue throughout the state.

“We know campfires and outdoor cooking can be part of our hunting traditions in Louisiana, but we ask that those traditions take a temporary ‘backseat’ to protect the land and resources that make Louisiana the Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin said.

The burn ban issued by the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal prohibits all private burning, with no limitations. 

In addition, LDWF will not allow any grilling, outdoor cooking activities, or other open flames on their WMAs or dove lease fields during this burn ban.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Tallulah Police Department
Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested

Latest News

The U.S. Surgeon General is calling the state of mental health in our youth a crisis.
Youth Mental Health
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Dr. Charles R. McDonald, the father of TOPS, leaves behind a legacy for students to attend college
The Monroe Fire Department is now manning the Vernon Parish Fire Department due to all their...
Six Monroe Firefighters Assisting in Vernon Parish
A burn ban is now active for Union County in Arkansas.
Burn Ban Issued for Union County