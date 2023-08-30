Advertise
Gubernatorial candidate Richard Nelson visits KNOE

Gubernatorial candidate, Richard Nelson, stopped by KNOE to discuss his plans for Northeast Louisiana if elected.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Gubernatorial candidate Richard Nelson stopped by KNOE to discuss his plans for Northeast Louisiana if elected.

Nelson said that he would work to prevent brain drain - which is when people who were highly trained in places such as north Louisiana, move to other states like Texas and Florida to make more money.

According to Nelson, part of the cause of the brain drain is the lack of job opportunities, taxes, and Louisiana’s current government structure. He said if we want to see change, there must first be a change in government.

