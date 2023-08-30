Advertise
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers wins “Next Level” Award

Freddy's staff receiving the "Next Level" award.
Freddy's staff receiving the "Next Level" award.(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has been awarded the “Next Level” award for the month of August by the City of West Monroe and West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce.

The “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” is a campaign that encourages business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations, and others in the City of West Monroe to take pride in the community and its appearance.

Mayor Staci Mitchell congratulated this month’s honorees.

“Congratulations to the team at Freddy’s for receiving a ‘Next Level’ Award,” said Mitchell. “Even though Freddy’s is one of the newest businesses in the City limits, we appreciate their team’s dedication to our community and making sure their restaurant looks its very best, especially on a busy corridor such as Cypress Street.”

Freddy’s is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is located at 3112 Cypress Street in West Monroe.

The Executive Director of WMWO Chamber, Kristopher Kelly, said that Freddy’s sets a great example.

“We are proud to count Freddy’s among our members. Their location on Cypress Street is a great example of taking it to the next level,” Kelly said. “From their clean parking lot to staff that actively maintain the location daily, Freddy’s has truly made a positive impact. We encourage all to get involved in this campaign. It takes all of us - city crews, business leaders, residents, school groups, and community organizations - to keep our city clean, vibrant, and welcoming.”

Another business will be presented with the “Next Level” award in September.

RELATED STORY: “PJ’s Coffee receives the Next Level Award”

