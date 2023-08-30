Entergy Louisiana proposes rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy Louisiana filed a proposal with the Louisiana Public Service Commission that, if approved, would raise Entergy customer rates by approximately 5.6%, of $6.75, per 1,000kWh.

Entergy’s proposal includes various modifications to its current blueprint, one of which would extend the current Formula Rate Plan, a framework that Entergy says “will set the utility’s base rates using actual costs and revenue and adjusts them annually, for three years.”

“The FRP has allowed Entergy Louisiana, under the oversight of the LPSC, to improve and upgrade its electric system through various distribution, transmission and generation projects; deploy smart devices onto the system to minimize outage impacts; and even begin incorporating renewable power like solar, among other measures,” says Entergy. “Extending FRP would allow the company to continue performing this critical work, as well as trim away from electric equipment and begin accelerating the hardening of its grid against storms.”

Entergy Louisiana says it understands that although a strong electric grid system is important to the health and well-being of the communities it serves, affordability is a concerning factor for its customers.

In a statement released Aug. 30, Energy says, “That is why the company is proposing extending its FRP in lieu of a full rate case, a route that reduces by more than half the revenue requirement increase supported by a cost-of-service study.”

The proposed FRP asks for a roughly $173 million electric revenue requirement increase based on an extension of the FRP, and it is subject to review by the Louisiana Public Service Commission and other interested parties.

“If the plan is implemented as proposed, the average Entergy Louisiana residential customer using 1,000 kWh would see their monthly bills go up approximately 5.6%, or $6.75. Despite this modest increase, Entergy Louisiana will continue maintaining electric rates below the national average,” Entergy says.

The following modifications to the FRP were also made in the proposal by Entergy:

Pledging $1 million to assist customers in need and providing free home energy efficiency kits.

Adding $1 million to its The Power to Care match for older adults and disabled customers.

Reducing the amount of late fees charged to customers who fall behind on their bills.

Eliminating electric service connection fees for new customers and reconnection fees in many situations.

Expanding the program that provides eligible low-income older adults monthly discounts on their bills.

Streamlining rates so that residential customers in different parts of the state are subject to the same rate structures.

Lowering the rates for additional facilities.

And new rate options for customers with electric vehicle charging equipment.

For more information about Entergy’s proposal, visit entergynewsroom.com.

