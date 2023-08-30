Dr. Charles R. McDonald, the father of TOPS, leaves behind a legacy for students to attend college

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The late Dr. Charles R. McDonald, passed away on August 26, 2023. He was the director of the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) Financial Aid Office and later served as State Representative from 1991 to 2008.

During his time in office, Dr. McDonald was the lead author of the Tuition Opportunity Program (TOPs).

This program provides a scholarship for Louisiana students who maintain a certain grade point average in high school.

Derron Talley, a 2012 ULM graduate, said thanks to TOPs he was able to attend college and pursue his dream career.

“I’ve run newspapers in south Louisiana, I work for the state of Louisiana running marketing departments. I own a marketing company, all because of what I was afforded through the TOPS Program,” said Talley.

Dr. Charles R. McDonald was a champion of education. He was laid to rest on August 30, 2023, at First Methodist Monroe.

