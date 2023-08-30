County Judges issue burn bans for Ashley, Union Counties

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Union County Judge Mike Loftin has placed a burn ban on Union County effective August 28, 2023.

Ashley County Judge Jim Hudson issued an emergency burn ban that went into effect on August 21, 2023.

Due to dry conditions, all burning is prohibited unless permitted by the local fire department or local government. The burn ban will be lifted when weather and moisture conditions permit.

