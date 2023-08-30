City of Monroe and Ascent Health Team Up

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and Ascent Health are teaming up by hosting a de-escalation training event on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. for Rec Center employees.

The event was created to equip staff and supervisors with valuable skills for managing challenging situations effectively.

The training will be held at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center.

All City of Monroe Rec Centers will be closed until 12 p.m. on Sept. 6 to allow the employees to attend the training.

