Celebrating 70 years: Enter KNOE’s 70th anniversary giveaway

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is celebrating 70 years of serving the ArkLaMiss, and we want to thank our loyal viewers by giving away $70 gift cards to Simmons Sporting Goods, Mac’s Fresh Market, Burney’s Furniture, Catfish Cabin, and Inks Firestone.

There is also a grand prize - a 70-inch Samsung TV!

Click here to enter the giveaway.

Check out KNOE’s logos through the years, coverage of historic ArkLaMiss events, and digital-exclusive videos as well as submit your own 70th anniversary memories with KNOE by heading to our homepage and clicking the “70th Anniversary” tab at the top.

Don’t forget to tune into Channel 8 on September 27 at 6 p.m. to watch the KNOE’s 70th anniversary special!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.