2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial Forum hosted at ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Five of the Louisiana Gubernatorial candidates faced off in a forum at ULM tonight. The five candidates who showed up to the forum were Daniel Cole, Xavier Ellis, Hunter Lundy, Richard Nelson, and Frank Scurlock.

Each candidate was asked specifically how they would help North Louisiana if elected. The candidates also discussed issues such as high crime and poverty, and the outward migration of young people from the state. One thing they did all agree on was raising teacher salaries and bettering education.

ULM’s Student Government Association President David Hernandez said forums like these are important to help the younger generation decide on who they will vote for.

“Being informed and allowing our students to be educated on a choice that could affect their future is something we can assist with because voting, many will say it’s a responsibility and many will say it’s a right so being able to have and exercise that right allows you to shape your future and we feel that our part is just making sure people make their educated decisions,” said Hernandez.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.