Woman accuses former Tallulah police officer of requesting Cash App for bond

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - A Tallulah woman claims a former Tallulah police officer told her to send him bond money by Cash App after she was arrested.

Sharonica Renee Carter of Tallulah claims she was arrested at her home on June 16, 2023, for theft and resisting an officer. On the next day, she was released on bond. But afterward, she was told by another Tallulah officer she needed to send him more money using the Cash App.

“He told my girlfriend to send the bond money - send the rest of the bond money, so that I could get out, but I had already bonded out,” said Carter.

A screenshot from the Cash App shows a refund request to former officer Edward Nash of Tallulah Police for $115 on June 18 - that was the same amount as Carter’s bond.

In a text conversation between Carter and Police Chief Buster McCoy, Carter told McCoy she did not receive a receipt for the original $115 bond. And Chief McCoy responded, “No problem we got it.”

When KNOE spoke with Chief McCoy, he did not want to speak on camera. However, he says Officer Nash is no longer with the police department and the police department does not use Cash App.

Carter says she believes the Tallulah police officers need to be professional in the way they interact with citizens.

“It needs to stop and I’m sick of it, and I have no more time and patience for it. Period,” said Carter.

Carter says she still hasn’t received the refund from the former officer who received the Cash App payment. According to the office of District Attorney James Paxton, Carter is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Oct. 9, 2023. KNOE reached out to the city’s attorney for more information on Carter’s arrest, but the office was unavailable.

