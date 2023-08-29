Advertise
Smoke Harris named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week

Harris had 11 receptions, 155 yards and a touchdown in La Tech’s season opener win
By Megan Murray and Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech wide receiver Smoke Harris earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts during Saturday’s 22-17 win over FIU. Harris caught a career-high 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown reception during the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

