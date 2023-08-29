Ouachita Parish residents express concern over buses without air conditioning

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With high temperatures continuing after children have headed back to school, some Ouachita Parish residents have expressed their concern for students who ride buses that don’t have air conditioning.

Only 40 out of 240 school buses currently have air conditioning, according to Ouachita Parish School Board Transportation Director, Waylan McCormick. McCormick said they plan to fix that issue but until then the buses with air conditioning will be prioritized.

“We have furnished water to all of our home base schools and our drivers have access to that for the students…The windows, the latches up at the top, the circulation is all there, and you know so we’re doing, paying attention and looking for the signs from our students,” said McCormick.

McCormick said they have put in a purchase order to get air conditioning in all of the buses.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.