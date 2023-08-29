Advertise
OPSO’s annual Youth Fishing Tournament returns

Youth Fishing Event
Youth Fishing Event(WEAU)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off September 16.

This is a free event for children ranging from ages two to 12. The deadline to register is Sept. 9.

The following is a list of rules for those wanting to participate:

  • Late registrations are accepted but not guaranteed a t-shirt.
  • All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times
  • All state and federal fishing laws must be observed
  • Adults may cast and assist landing the fish for the participants in the two through six-year-old category
  • Banks, piers, and private fishing ponds are allowed
  • Fish must be caught during the tournament hours
  • Only one fish is allowed at weigh-in, dead or alive

For more information and to register for the event, visit OPSO’s website.

Harris had 11 receptions, 155 yards and a touchdown in La Tech’s season opener win.
Smoke Harris named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week
