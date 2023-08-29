OPSO’s annual Youth Fishing Tournament returns

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off September 16.

This is a free event for children ranging from ages two to 12. The deadline to register is Sept. 9.

The following is a list of rules for those wanting to participate:

Late registrations are accepted but not guaranteed a t-shirt.

All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times

All state and federal fishing laws must be observed

Adults may cast and assist landing the fish for the participants in the two through six-year-old category

Banks, piers, and private fishing ponds are allowed

Fish must be caught during the tournament hours

Only one fish is allowed at weigh-in, dead or alive

For more information and to register for the event, visit OPSO’s website.

