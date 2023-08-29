OPSO’s annual Youth Fishing Tournament returns
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Annual Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off September 16.
This is a free event for children ranging from ages two to 12. The deadline to register is Sept. 9.
The following is a list of rules for those wanting to participate:
- Late registrations are accepted but not guaranteed a t-shirt.
- All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times
- All state and federal fishing laws must be observed
- Adults may cast and assist landing the fish for the participants in the two through six-year-old category
- Banks, piers, and private fishing ponds are allowed
- Fish must be caught during the tournament hours
- Only one fish is allowed at weigh-in, dead or alive
For more information and to register for the event, visit OPSO’s website.
