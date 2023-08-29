Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Officials warn against scam letter being sent to Concordia Parish citizens

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says the pictured letter has been verified as a scam. Do...
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says the pictured letter has been verified as a scam. Do not send any personal information to any name or number listed in the letter.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fraudulent letter is being sent by mail to community members.

CPSO says the Concordia Parish Tax Accessor verifies the letter being sent out is a scam.

If you receive a letter like the one shown below, disregard it. Do not contact the phone number, and do not give out any of your personal information.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says a scam letter is being sent around the community. Do...
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says a scam letter is being sent around the community. Do not contact the number on the letter, and do not give away any personal information to any number or name listed in the letter.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)

WATCH: Scam Alert With BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care...
Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165
La DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects, 3 NELA parishes receive funding
(Source: MGN)
La DOTD announces lane closures on US 165 in Morehouse Parish
Zoo staff take us through the protocols of the kitchen and how to make meals for the animals.
Zoo Buddy: What do zoo animals eat?