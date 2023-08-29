Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says

A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First heroin, then fentanyl, now even more powerful synthetics could fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

They’re called netazenes and go by the street name “Frankenstein.”

A new study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It says patients who overdose on “Frankenstein” opioids often require two or more doses of naloxone to survive.

Fentanyl overdoses usually need just need one.

Although the synthetics have been around for a while, researchers said providers need to be ready to encounter more of them.

The small study is out Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care...
Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged in killing of faculty advisor denied bond
A group of children at a summer camp discovered human remains days ago along the Connecticut...
Summer camp children discover human remains along river in Massachusetts
FILE - Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices...
Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it’s probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/29