La DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects, 3 NELA parishes receive funding

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on August 28 the bid results for statewide projects, and 3 NELA parishes are receiving upgrades.

LaSalle, Franklin and Richland parishes will have pavement and overlay projects funded as a result of the bid.

The projects and their funding are:

  • LaSalle Parish: $2,844,877.03 for milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 772 between U.S. 84/LA 8 and Routon
  • Franklin Parish: $3,358,896.81 for milling, patching, and overlay on U.S. 425 between Baskin and Richland Parish line
  • Richland Parish: $2,862,865.85 for milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 135 between Antioch Rd. and U.S. 425

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge conditions, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, visit DOTD’s website.

