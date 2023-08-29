KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Weather Through the Week, Rain Chances for Saturday

Pleasantly warm weather is on the way for the rest of the week for the ArkLaMiss. The humidity will be low as well. By the weekend, there will be some rain chances across the region, with a few thunderstorms likely as well. Temperatures start to reach the upper 90s, first on Friday, and then Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with the early part of next week bringing more humidity as well. The heat will likely linger and intensify much of next week.

Tonight will bring pleasant weather conditions to the region. Temperatures will lower to upper 60s, with a mainly clear sky and light wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will bring more pleasantly warm weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with low humidity. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will bring another round of pleasant weather to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s, seasonal for this time of year. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a few more clouds and more heat to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

Saturday will bring rain showers and a couple of thunderstorms to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s still.

Sunday will bring more sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. More humidity will be in place across the region.

Monday will bring more heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s with higher humidity. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and higher humidity. It will be mostly sunny as well.

