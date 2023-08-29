Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: A Nice Stretch of Weather

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have a relatively pleasant stretch of nice weather ahead. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A lone shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but most locations will stay dry. It will also be a bit breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overall, it’s a great day for a nice stroll around the park. A statewide Burn Ban remains in effect for Louisiana, There’s also a Burn Ban in place for Union and Ashley counties in Arkansas. Avoid any outdoor burning. Tonight you can give your AC a break. Lows are expected to fall into the middle 60s with a light breeze. Look for more sunshine Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 90s.

We start to heat back up Friday into the weekend as highs climb into the upper 90s. The humidity ticks up as well with limited rain and thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Labor Day is looking mostly sunny with a stray thundershower possible.

