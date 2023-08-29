Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in the death of a toddler.

LSP responded to the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 29, just before 8 a.m. The crash happened on La. Hwy. 877 at La. Hwy. 580. A Lake Providence 3-year-old was killed.

A Freightliner towing a grain trailer was going east on La. Hwy. 580 at the same time that a Dodge Caravan, driven by 55-year-old John Vaughn Jr., was going south on La. Hwy. 877.

LSP says the Dodge did not yield at a stop sign, causing the Freightliner to crash into it.

Both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries. A backseat passenger in the Dodge was improperly restrained and received moderate injuries. The toddler, who also was improperly restrained, was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

LSP says although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

LSP says they would like to remind everyone to always make good decisions while in a vehicle.

“Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Follow all traffic laws and always ensure that every occupant is properly restrained,” says LSP. “While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”

For car seat safety information, contact your local public information officer with LSP or visit Buckle Up Louisiana’s Facebook page or www.lahighwaysafety.org.

