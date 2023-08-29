Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Improperly restrained toddler killed in Lake Providence car wreck

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in the death of a toddler.

LSP responded to the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 29, just before 8 a.m. The crash happened on La. Hwy. 877 at La. Hwy. 580. A Lake Providence 3-year-old was killed.

A Freightliner towing a grain trailer was going east on La. Hwy. 580 at the same time that a Dodge Caravan, driven by 55-year-old John Vaughn Jr., was going south on La. Hwy. 877.

LSP says the Dodge did not yield at a stop sign, causing the Freightliner to crash into it.

Both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries. A backseat passenger in the Dodge was improperly restrained and received moderate injuries. The toddler, who also was improperly restrained, was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

LSP says although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

LSP says they would like to remind everyone to always make good decisions while in a vehicle.

“Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Follow all traffic laws and always ensure that every occupant is properly restrained,” says LSP. “While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”

For car seat safety information, contact your local public information officer with LSP or visit Buckle Up Louisiana’s Facebook page or www.lahighwaysafety.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe

Latest News

Youth Fishing Event
OPSO’s annual Youth Fishing Tournament returns
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/29
Zoo staff take us through the protocols of the kitchen and how to make meals for the animals.
Behind-the-Scenes look in the zoo’s kitchen!
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested