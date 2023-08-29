Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering the door. Officers entered the home and found four people dead.

Police said the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

Allen, with a population of over 111,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing peace