Feed Your Soul: Peach City Rolled Ice Cream & Boba Fresh

101 North Service Rd E Unit 2, Ruston
Peach City Rolled Ice Cream and Boba Fresh have creative ways they present their sweet treats from overseas, and it is fun to watch the items come together.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Many interesting food creations come from overseas. One spot in Ruston has two in one from Korea - Peach City Rolled Ice Cream and Boba Fresh.

Peach City owners Justin and Victoria Axton and Boba Fresh owners Shayla and DeMarcus Goldberry share a similar story of how they discovered their product. Both were discovered while on a trip.

Located in a strip mall on I-20, each business has a unique way they present its products. Peach City, with its unique rolls of ice cream, creates a bouquet of sweetness that is delicious. Boba Fresh showcases its teas and drinks, some with syrup drizzle creating art on the cup.

People love the fresh flavors mixed in with the ice cream and enjoy the surprise flavors of the boba tea tapioca pearls.

Peach City’s very first customer Jay Feller enjoyed watching the process of creating the sweet treat.

“You know, because you’re not used to seeing, getting ice cream like that,“ said Feller. ”When they, the way they deal with it, it was neat for us to watch it.”

Owners Victoria Axton and Shayla Goldberry love to watch the reactions of customers.

“I love watching the customers. Like that’s my favorite part, “ said Axton. ”They just get so excited about ice cream.”

“They have a very surprising reaction when they get a boba in the straw,“ said Goldberg. “It’s like, oh, I was not expecting that.”

See for yourself what has made this spot a great two-for-one experience that will feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

