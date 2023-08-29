Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person was arrested after the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office found a gunshot victim while responding to a car wreck around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

MPSO says they responded to the crash on I20 near the Tallulah exit and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to an emergency room where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

35-year-old Lakeesha Lewis was a passenger in the same car as the driver.

Lewis was arrested on one count of manslaughter.

