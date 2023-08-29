Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested

Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.(Source: Madison Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person was arrested after the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office found a gunshot victim while responding to a car wreck around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

MPSO says they responded to the crash on I20 near the Tallulah exit and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, who has not been identified, was transported to an emergency room where he later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

35-year-old Lakeesha Lewis was a passenger in the same car as the driver.

Lewis was arrested on one count of manslaughter.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care...
Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/29
Zoo staff take us through the protocols of the kitchen and how to make meals for the animals.
Behind-the-Scenes look in the zoo’s kitchen!
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested