Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Behind-the-Scenes look in the zoo’s kitchen!

Zoo staff take us through the protocols of the kitchen and how to make meals for the animals.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at how zoo staff prepare the animals’ meals at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.

Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says the diets are USDA-approved.

Zookeeper Jeanne Baumann says their grocery list is very similar to ours! It’s filled with fresh fruits and vegetables along with meat.

They’ve got morning and afternoon diets along with specific animals for primates, etc. Basically, they try to keep diets as close to what these animals would eat in the wild.

For one of their older white-handed gibbons, Big Mama, Baumann says she gets a lot of apples, carrots, sweet potatoes, strawberries, and blueberries.

They include enrichment in some pans like paper mache ornaments that birds can navigate to find their food.

For Oscar the bear, Baumann says he gets some medication each day and they’ve found it goes down well with a bite-sized brownie, so that’s his enrichment for the day.

They’re also prepared for events like ice storms and hurricanes, which we’re familiar with in NELA. Per USDA guidelines, Baumann says they’ve got at least seven days of food on hand at all times for each of the animals in the event of a disaster.

You can always help support the zoo by donating fresh produce or canned goods!

“We do have some local farmers in their backyard gardens that bring us things that we greatly appreciate like cucumbers and watermelons and tomatoes.”

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the splash pad is open as long as weather permits.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care...
Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/29
Lewis is accused of manslaughter after the driver of a car crash died from a gunshot wound.
Driver dies from gunshot wound following car crash, passenger arrested
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana State Police allege delivery of marijuana from USPS carrier, two Monroe men arrested