West Monroe among 22 communities to receive 2023 Keep Louisiana Beauitful Circle of Excellence award

West Monroe is being recognized with a 2023 Circle of Excellence award.(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - 22 communities across the state are being recognized for their efforts to beautify Louisiana and keep the land litter-free. One of those communities is West Monroe.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced on Aug. 28 which Louisiana communities will be recognized with the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful Circle of Excellence. There are 43 community affiliates in the Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) network and 10 university affiliates. Of the 43 affiliated communities, 22 will be recognized with a Circle of Excellence plaque and a $500 check at the KLB state conference in October at the Hilton in Baton Rouge.

Being affiliated with KLB means the community is committed to promoting citizen engagement and environmental stewardship and implementing outcomes-based programs.

“These affiliates are an inspiration and the backbone of KLB,” said Cabell Mouton, KLB Community Engagement and Affiliate Services Director. “Each and every day, they carry out our shared mission to fight litter in Louisiana and beautify our communities for an improved environment and better quality of life.”

Lt. Gov. Nungesser said the recognized communities are putting in the necessary work to beautify Louisiana.

“These communities are putting in the work necessary to clean up Louisiana,” said Nungesser. “I’m proud of their commitment and passion for litter prevention and community beautification.”

The following communities are being honored with the 2023 KLB Circle of Excellence:

  • Abbeville
  • Abita
  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Bossier
  • Calcasieu
  • Covington
  • Desoto
  • DeRidder
  • Eunice
  • Hammond
  • Jefferson
  • Lacombe
  • Lafayette
  • Livingston
  • New Orleans
  • Shreveport
  • Slidell
  • St. John
  • St. Mary
  • Tangipahoa
  • West Monroe

To register for the KLB conference, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

To become a KLB affiliate, contact programs@keeplouisianabeautiful.org or visit the KLB website.

