Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle!

Proceeds go to women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. That includes the region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Level II Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), meaning parents can stay close to home while their child is in the hospital instead of going to Shreveport, Jackson, or South Louisiana.

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

Over the last seven years of the raffle, the foundation has raised almost $2 million for new equipment, a ten-bed ICU addition, a new helipad, a state-of-the-art upgrade to the PICU, and more.

“We now have a helipad which helps us greatly,” said Dr. John Bruchhaus, the Chief Medical Officer. “We have a couple of programs I’d like to talk about that are cutting-edge. We are currently in evaluation for a Level III trauma center, which draws patients from all over Northeast Louisiana - even down to central and western Louisiana. We also have a stroke program with 24/7 neurology coverage for cutting-edge stroke care. We also do thrombectomies for stroke patients, and this allows us to get patients into our facility at a faster pace.”

Since last year, they’ve been working toward raising enough money to re-design and renovate the NICU, which hasn’t seen a remodel this big in over 40 years.

“You can’t see anyone here in this community that hasn’t been touched by this facility, so just the level of care and hearing the stories, some of these are very heartbreaking stories, but they have great ends,” said Jessica Wilson with presenting sponsor, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union.

Christa Lewis, the Senior Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at St. Francis, said it will allow for more patient education and rooms for parents to be with their babies before they go home.

“The support from the community over the last few years has allowed us to have new beds, new lights, even stethoscopes, and down to education for the staff,” said Lewis. “It’s just hugely impactful what the community has done for this NICU.”

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center. When you buy a $50 ticket, you’ll be entered to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

If you get your ticket by noon on September 8, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $5,000 in the Creed & Creed Early Bird drawing at 5 p.m. on that day. If you buy a ticket between October 9 and 13 at noon, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $2,500 in the Vantage Last Chance Cash Blast.

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

Ticket sales close on October 18 at midnight, and the drawing will happen live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church Blood Drive
Local Monroe church gives back to those in need in NELA community
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Fire at Marathon Refinery sends smoke over the skies in St. John Parish
Fire extinguished days after chemical leak ignited at Marathon Petroleum, plant officials say
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84