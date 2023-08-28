Tickets on sale now for the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle benefiting St. Francis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle!

Proceeds go to women’s, children’s, and critical care services at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. That includes the region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Level II Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), meaning parents can stay close to home while their child is in the hospital instead of going to Shreveport, Jackson, or South Louisiana.

The St. Francis Foundation's raffle raises money for Women's, Children's, and Critical Care Services at the hospital.

Over the last seven years of the raffle, the foundation has raised almost $2 million for new equipment, a ten-bed ICU addition, a new helipad, a state-of-the-art upgrade to the PICU, and more.

“We now have a helipad which helps us greatly,” said Dr. John Bruchhaus, the Chief Medical Officer. “We have a couple of programs I’d like to talk about that are cutting-edge. We are currently in evaluation for a Level III trauma center, which draws patients from all over Northeast Louisiana - even down to central and western Louisiana. We also have a stroke program with 24/7 neurology coverage for cutting-edge stroke care. We also do thrombectomies for stroke patients, and this allows us to get patients into our facility at a faster pace.”

Since last year, they’ve been working toward raising enough money to re-design and renovate the NICU, which hasn’t seen a remodel this big in over 40 years.

“You can’t see anyone here in this community that hasn’t been touched by this facility, so just the level of care and hearing the stories, some of these are very heartbreaking stories, but they have great ends,” said Jessica Wilson with presenting sponsor, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union.

Christa Lewis, the Senior Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at St. Francis, said it will allow for more patient education and rooms for parents to be with their babies before they go home.

“The support from the community over the last few years has allowed us to have new beds, new lights, even stethoscopes, and down to education for the staff,” said Lewis. “It’s just hugely impactful what the community has done for this NICU.”

You can buy a ticket online here or at Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed, Sparks Nissan, Van-Trow Toyota, the St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, or the St. Francis Community Health Center. When you buy a $50 ticket, you’ll be entered to win a 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4X or 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium.

If you get your ticket by noon on September 8, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $5,000 in the Creed & Creed Early Bird drawing at 5 p.m. on that day. If you buy a ticket between October 9 and 13 at noon, you’ll be entered for a chance to win an extra $2,500 in the Vantage Last Chance Cash Blast.

Ticket sales close on October 18 at midnight, and the drawing will happen live on KNOE at 6 p.m. on October 24.

