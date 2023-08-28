Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study looking at chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, found it might be more prevalent than previously believed, especially in amateur athletes.

Boston University’s CTE center analyzed 152 donated brains from athletes younger than the age of 30 at the time of their death.

Sixty-three, or 41%, had developed early signs of CTE, the brain injury associated with multiple concussions.

Unlike past studies, most of these athletes were amateurs on youth, high school or college teams.

The authors found that the youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17-year-old football player.

They also diagnosed the first female, a 28-year-old collegiate soccer player.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy.

It is associated with repeated head trauma and can cause memory loss, confusion, impulse control problems, depression and impaired judgment.

The study was published in JAMA Neurology on Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church Blood Drive
Local Monroe church gives back to those in need in NELA community
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it...
State of Emergency: People prepare and flee Idalia's path
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/28
Federal agents check boxes at a port for banned items.
Defective: Dangerous consumer products find their way into America by ship and through online retailers
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers