Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church Blood Drive
Local Monroe church gives back to those in need in NELA community
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.
Police in Ohio fatally shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Someone broke a window close to where a child was sleeping, the man who lives at the home said.
Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire