Pineville Police searching for missing mother and daughter

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for help in locating Mikalyn Fisher-Atwood and her daughter, Kayz’lei Fisher, who were both reported missing by family members.

There was a tip that they may be in Florida. Detectives are working with Florida authorities to investigate the tip.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or 318-449-5652.

