Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say

FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure skating finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 17, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Paul has died following a car crash last week.(Bernat Armangue | AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (Gray News) – A former Olympic figure skater was killed in a car crash last week, according to Canadian officials.

Skate Canada said figure skater Alexandra Paul, 31, was killed in a seven-vehicle collision in Ontario on Tuesday.

Her baby was also in the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to AP, Paul won multiple international medals and three Canadian championship medals alongside her skating partner Mitchell Islam, who is also her husband.

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance...
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada perform during the Ice Dance Short Dance competition in the ISU World Figure Skating Championship 2015 held at the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 25, 2015.(Ng Han Guan | AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The couple competed for Canada in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. According to the Olympics, Paul and Islam finished in 18th place.

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement, calling her a “shining star on and off the ice.”

“Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” the statement read, in part. “She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

Paul retired from competitive skating in 2016.

Further details about her child’s condition following the crash were not given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church Blood Drive
Local Monroe church gives back to those in need in NELA community
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it...
State of Emergency: People prepare and flee Idalia's path
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/28
Federal agents check boxes at a port for banned items.
Defective: Dangerous consumer products find their way into America by ship and through online retailers
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers