Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite

A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and...
A significant woods fire near Hillcrest School Rd prompted Lee Road, Folsom, Abita Springs and Pearl River Fire Departments.(Lee Road Fire Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man was issued a misdemeanor summons for starting a trash fire during the state’s burn ban that got out of control and burned up over 170 acres of land west of Amite.

READ MORE Trash fire spreads, scorches over 170 acres near Amite, chief says

Ryan Miller, 41, of Independence confessed to investigators last Thursday (Aug. 24) with the Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry who traced the origin of the fire to his property. He is facing a possible charge of criminal negligence and for violating the burn ban.

Investigators say that the fire started on Hano Road on Highway 16, near the Tangipahoa and St. Helena parish line. First responders were unable to control the initial blaze as it spread to a nearby pine plantation owned by a local timber company.

A multi-agency response with units from both Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes was able to control the fire around 8 p.m.

There were no injuries and there was no damage to structures.

