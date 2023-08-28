KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Cooler, Less Humid Through the Week

Happy Monday! Many of us across the ArkLaMiss picked up on some much-needed rain! There’s even more good news to go along with that. Today is a cooler day with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most locations will remain dry. Tonight lows fall into the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday is setting up to be a pleasant day across the region. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 90s with fairly comfortable humidity levels.

But wait, there’s more! The milder weather is here with us through Thursday with lots of sunshine. By Friday, we start to heat back up into the upper 90s. It will also start to feel a bit muggier as humidity rises. Overall, it’s a wonderful week to spend some time outdoors!

