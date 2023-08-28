KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Cooler, Pleasant Weather Through the Week

It was a much cooler day across the ArkLaMiss due to mostly cloudy conditions and the recent passage of a cold front late Sunday. Temperatures will stay relatively lower this week across the region as wind pushes in cooler and drier air from the north. Temperatures start to increase for the weekend and rain chances move in for Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with more clearing taking place overnight. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s, which would be near normal for this time of year. Wind will be light.

Tuesday will be a seasonal weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny with light wind from the north.

Wednesday will be another seasonal weather day for the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well. Wind will be light from the north.

Thursday will be a comfortable weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a few more clouds to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s.

Sunday will be a warm day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. There is a chance for isolated showers.

Monday will be a dry and sunny day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.