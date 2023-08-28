Advertise
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected

All schools in Grant Parish were closed Aug. 28 due to bomb threats. Sheriff Steven McCain tells us more.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that ALL Grant Parish schools are closed on Monday, August 28, due to bomb threats.

Law enforcement will be investigating and searching all the schools.

GPSO said that they received a mass email around 6 a.m. about the threats, and they made the determination with the superintendent to close the schools.

The email stated that bombs were placed in all schools and were set to detonate within a few hours.

Superintendent Dr. Erin Stokes said Grant Parish schools will be open on Tuesday, August 29, pending any other threats that may happen.

Even if the threat is possibly a hoax, Sheriff McCain said they have to take every threat seriously.

“There’s no way when we receive information for us to initially tell if something’s legitimate or if it’s a hoax,” said McCain. “Our job is based on safety, and we take every threat that we receive – no matter if it’s about a school or whatever the incident may be – we take it serious and people’s safety is our number one concern.”

OTHER SCHOOLS:

  • Evangeline Parish also received some threats Monday morning, claiming that pipe bombs were planted on every campus and would be going off soon. Law enforcement was notified. The sheriff’s office instructed the all schools to be placed on a level one lockdown. Bomb-sniffing dogs were sent to all campuses.
  • Ascension Parish schools received threats, but chose to keep school open.
  • Livingston Parish schools decided to cancel class after receiving threats.
  • The Sabine Parish School Board and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received information regarding “Bomb Threats” to schools. Sabine and other Louisiana school systems have received similar messages. As a precaution, ALL CAMPUSES are secure and on alert. SPSB SROs and SPSB Deputies have responded to the suspicious threats. The threats appear to be NOT CREDIBLE. These messages are currently under local and state police investigation.

