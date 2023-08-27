Oak Grove dominates Many, D’Arbonne Woods rolls past Red River and Jena gets their revenge against OCS on day 3 of the Bayou Jamb

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The final day of the 2023 Bayou Jamb went out with a bang. The primetime slate featured two defending state champions, Oak Grove came out on top of Many, 41 to 7. Jena got their revenge on OCS and held their dynamic offense to under 100 yards total, 22-7 the final. D’Arbonne Woods got the early game and the Wolves clawed passed Red River, 15-6.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.