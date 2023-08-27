Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Oak Grove dominates Many, D’Arbonne Woods rolls past Red River and Jena gets their revenge against OCS on day 3 of the Bayou Jamb

Oak Grove beats Many (41-7), D’Arbonne Woods over Red River (15-6), Jena beats OCS (22-7)
The final day of the 2023 Bayou Jamb went out with a bang. The primetime slate featured two defending state champions.
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The final day of the 2023 Bayou Jamb went out with a bang. The primetime slate featured two defending state champions, Oak Grove came out on top of Many, 41 to 7. Jena got their revenge on OCS and held their dynamic offense to under 100 yards total, 22-7 the final. D’Arbonne Woods got the early game and the Wolves clawed passed Red River, 15-6.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A man has been arrested in relation to investigations into the Sabine Parish wildfires.
Many resident arrested in relation to investigation into Sabine wildfires

Latest News

Oak grove 41 to 7
Oak Grove dominates Many, D'arbonne Woods rolls past Red River and Jena gets their revenge against OCS on day 3 of the Bayou Jamb
Bastrop wins
Bastrop honors former head coach by renaming their new field
Bearcats beat Rebels, 14-0. Eagles victorious over Lions, 21-14.
Ruston blanks West Monroe, Evangel outlasts Ouachita at Bayou Jamb
Bearcats beat Rebels, 14-0. Eagles victorious over Lions, 21-14.
Ruston blanks West Monroe, Evangel outlasts Ouachita at Bayou Jamb