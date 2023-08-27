Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bearcats beat Rebels, 14-0. Eagles victorious over Lions, 21-14.
Ruston blanks West Monroe, Evangel outlasts Ouachita at Bayou Jamb
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Ryan Preece barrel rolls along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
300 block of Market Street
Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically