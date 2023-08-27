Advertise
Local Monroe church gives back to those in need in NELA community

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints hosted a blood drive and also collected food, items for a women’s resource center, and made gifts for first responders on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The church had a total of 24 donors. Children and volunteers baked cookies from scratch and made handwritten letters to give to first responders.

“We know there’s a great need, particularly for food in the area,” said president and 1st counselor for the regional area Soany Reeves.

“I know our local food bank is short on food, so we’re doing food supply as well as the blood donation and then we’re reaching out to other women’s shelters to provide needed support. So it’s all about serving our brothers and sisters in the community.”

Reeves said she hopes to partner with other churches and organizations in the area for more community-based events.

