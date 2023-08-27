Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Lionel Messi makes MLS debut, enters in 60th minute for Miami against New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami’s match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino’s bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Sergio Busquets, Messi’s Barcelona teammate, also made his debut in the 60th minute.

Miami entered with an 11-game MLS winless streak that included eight defeats and had just one road victory this season. Miami’s 22 points were the fewest among the league’s 29 teams.

The 36-year-old Messi, who joined MLS from Paris Saint-Germain, played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

The streets around Red Bull Arena were packed 2 1/2 hours before the match, filled with dozens of scalpers and people selling unlicensed Messi jerseys. A simulcast of the game was scheduled on a videoboard in Times Square.

Chants of “We Want Messi!” began in the sixth minute and a loud “Mes-si!” “Mes-si!” reverberated throughout in the 35th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A man has been arrested in relation to investigations into the Sabine Parish wildfires.
Many resident arrested in relation to investigation into Sabine wildfires

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
Shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, that left 3 dead was racially motivated, sheriff says
The National Hurricane Center reports a system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of...
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico