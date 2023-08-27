Justa Cowboy Association hosts 2nd annual Black Bayou Rodeo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Justa Cowboy Association hosted the rodeo with thousands of people in attendance to watch contestants compete in various rodeo style events. Children also competed in the rodeo where they did sheep riding.

Arena director Bobby Harrison said events like this are important because they bring a sense of unity to the community.

“Well, it’s important to keep us in tune with civilization I say because you want animal, man, to coexist with each other, instead of man and man on the street fighting,” Harrison said. “We can battle it out right here in the arena.”

The association loved the turnout and look to continue growing even more for next year’s rodeo.

