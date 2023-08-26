Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The community of Vidalia has a tight-knit bond that shines through everyone's commitment to...
WATCH: Vidalia community puts on Christmas in August for terminally ill child
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released

Latest News

Cooling centers are open to help people beat the heat. Visit a cooling center near you.
West Monroe Cooling Centers
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
New report from the CDC shows one in five women reported mistreatment during pregnancy