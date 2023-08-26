New report from the CDC shows one in five women reported mistreatment during pregnancy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that one in five women reported being mistreated during maternity care.

The CDC analyzed data from a survey of about 2,400 women in April of 2023 and found disparities in treatment not only by race but by insurance type.

KNOE spoke with Shana Cox, Associate Director for Science in the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, and she said 30% of those who reported mistreatment were African-American, 29% were Hispanic, and 27% were multiracial.

The women with no insurance reported experiencing more mistreatment than those with private insurance. To combat these issues, the CDC is launching a new campaign called, “Hear Her.”

“We know that it is very important for women to feel that they can speak up and share their concerns... because that intrical step in the diagnosis of pregnancy complications that can lead to maternal deaths,” said Cox.

The CDC said they are continuously working through initiatives to advance fair and equitable treatment during pregnancy and birth.

To find out more about the “Hear Her” campaign, visit the CDC’s website.

