Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a fire in the Kisatchie National Forest on August 23. No blazes have been reported in...
Smoke from Louisiana fires making its way into NELA, no reported blazes in the region
Wildfire approaching Louisiana home
Dramatic video shows massive wildfire approaching Louisiana home
File Graphic
Louisiana State Fire Marshal updates burn ban to remove all exceptions
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A man has been arrested in relation to investigations into the Sabine Parish wildfires.
Many resident arrested in relation to investigation into Sabine wildfires

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails