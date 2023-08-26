Advertise
Bastrop honors former head coach by renaming their new field

Bastrop beat Rayville in a jamboree (20-10)
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop got a brand new field and it also got a brand new name. The Rams honored former legendary head coach, Brian Bradshaw, with naming their new field after him. Bradshaw was the head coach for a total of 16 years with the Rams and finished with three state titles won on the field. Bastrop honored him by winning their first jamboree played on the field, beating Rayville, 20-10.

