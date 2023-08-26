Bastrop honors former head coach by renaming their new field

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop got a brand new field and it also got a brand new name. The Rams honored former legendary head coach, Brian Bradshaw, with naming their new field after him. Bradshaw was the head coach for a total of 16 years with the Rams and finished with three state titles won on the field. Bastrop honored him by winning their first jamboree played on the field, beating Rayville, 20-10.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.