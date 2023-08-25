West Monroe opens cooling centers for residents to beat the heat

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is working to keep residents safe during the current high temperatures by designating The Rec at Seventh Square and the West Monroe Community Center as cooling centers.

The Rec at Seventh Square and the Community Center will be open Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, from noon to 8 p.m.

The City says water will be provided to those at the centers.

